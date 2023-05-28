Fort Cavazos Memorial Day boot display honors fallen soldiers

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Cavazos is honoring soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice with its 8th annual Remembrance Memorial Display this Memorial Day weekend.

“It began in 2014 with the Fisher House, finding a way to honor those who died after the 9/11 attacks,” Lt. Col. Jennifer Bocanegra, the director of public affairs for the 1st Cavalry Division, told KWTX. “It’s about honoring our service members who are no longer with us.”

The display sits on Sadowski Field, featuring 7,700 boots and flags.

Each represents the life of a military member

“Each boot represents a person,” Bocanegra said. “A person who had a family, who had friends, who had loved ones, and who’s no longer with us today.”

Organized by the year, the boots represent fallen soldiers across all services – The Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard – who died while on active duty after 9/11.

This includes not just combat deaths, but those who lost their lives in training and through non-combat causes, too, like Vanessa Guillen.

A boot depicting her photo and messages from loved ones sits in the front row of the display.

One veteran reflecting on the display says its a way to remind families that their loved ones will never be forgotten.

“I think it’s a way to show the family members that Fort Cavazos cares about the soldiers they lost,” Thomas Lee Wells, a veteran, said.

Bocanegra is hopeful the display will inspire an appreciation for military service throughout the community.

“Hopefully it helps the community to understand what Memorial Day is about and pay tribute to those who sacrificed,” Bocanegra said.

The display will be available for visitors from sunrise to sunset until Tuesday, May 30th.

