Hit and miss showers and storms remain possible for Memorial Day - But not everyone will see rain

It’s been quiet and warm across Central Texas Sunday. Outside today - We have partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low to mid 80s west of I-35 to mid to upper 80s east… But we all feel a bit warmer because of the humidity. Widely scattered showers and storms will remain in our forecast for the rest of the day. That means that the majority of us will remain rain-free, but some of us could see a quick downpour along with gusty winds and lightning IF we get storms to move in. Again, IF we see rain in our area, the likely places would be across places west of I-35 and then north, closer to I-20. Our forecast models keep the better chance for rain and storms out of Central Texas heading into Memorial Day Monday. Our forecast remains a bit tricky though because rain chances solely depend on what develops to our north and west. Overall the higher rain chances will stay to our north and west - But whatever develops will have a chance to move into Central Texas. With that being said, many of you will be out and about spending time outdoors this holiday weekend. Most will have no rain ruining those outdoor plans, but with hit and miss rain activity possible, you’ll want to have a backup indoor plan ready to go just in case some rain arrives in your area.

The forecast remains pretty much the same as Sunday for Memorial Day Monday. Another thunderstorm complex could dive into the western half of Central Texas late tonight into early Monday morning. The placement of that activity is one of our questions. Some forecast models keep the rain out further to our west and others bring it across areas west of I-35. Outside of that chance for rain Monday morning, skies will remain cloudy and temperatures will be mild into the mid to upper 60s. Showers and storms remain possible throughout Memorial Day! Rain coverage is only around 40% - Which means it’s going to be very scattered in nature… Which is a good thing because outdoor plans may only be temporarily disrupted for some, while others see no rain at all. Other good news is that severe weather is not expected. Lightning and locally heavy rain will be our concerns. Download the KWTX Weather App to have a radar to check if you have plans to be outside Monday. Outside of those rain chances, partly to mostly cloudy skies continue with temperatures into the low to mid 80s for the afternoon.

As we return back to work on Tuesday, the forecast begins to dry out as an upper-level ridge begins to take hold of our weather. We could see isolated showers or storms mainly east of I-35 Tuesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be climbing back into the mid to upper 80s. Rain free for Wednesday and Thursday with warmer temperatures returning area-wide. As rain chances decrease, the sunshine increases. We look to be back into the upper 80s and low 90s for Wednesday and Thursday. An upper-level storm system will begin to approach from the west late Friday. Scattered showers and storms may move in from the west late Friday and again on Saturday. With rain coverage still isolated, temperatures look to remain in the upper 80s to low 90s - Which is very reasonable for this time of the year. We should start to see rain chances becoming more widespread as Sunday arrives. This all comes as that upper-level storm system moves in from the west. We’re thinking Sunday is going to be the day with the best coverage of rain for Central Texas. Much more to come on this throughout the week.

