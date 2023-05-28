Houston 4-year-old dies after being found in vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A four-year-old boy has died after being found unconscious in a disabled vehicle in Houston.

The Houston Police Department responded around 6:30 p.m. May 26 to the 200 block of Oriole Street.

According to KTRK, the family of the boy called 9-1-1 of two kids locked in the car and were able to get them out. A two-year-old girl was listed as stable.

“We don’t know how long they were in there. Family members realized they were missing and began looking and found them in the car,” Commander Jonathon Halliday with the HPD said.

North officers and Homicide detectives are at 200 Oriole. 4 year old male is deceased at an area hospital. Initial reports are the child was found unconscious in a disabled vehicle. 202 pic.twitter.com/zKh0a1i7Dv — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 26, 2023

