Killeen to close W.S. Young beginning May 30

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen’s Engineering Division will be closing the outside southbound lane of W.S. Young Drive between Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Terrace Drive starting from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 30 to June 2.

The closure is so sidewalks can be installed in the area.

The contractor will have a traffic control plan in place and guide traffic around the work area.

Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.

