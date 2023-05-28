Advertise
Midland High football player graduates while battling cancer

LeBrian Perez graduates after battle with cancer.
LeBrian Perez graduates after battle with cancer.(Noe Ortega - CBS7 News)
By Noe Ortega
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland High School had its graduation Friday night.

Hundreds of students got the chance to walk the stage, but one of them stood out from the others.

LeBrian Perez played football at MHS for three years before having to leave because he was diagnosed with Leukemia.

LeBrian Perez has been playing football since he was in 7th grade.

When he entered MHS, he made varsity in his sophomore year.

However, during his senior year, the outside linebacker had an injury that brought lots of pain to his leg.

“So I went to go get an MRI and they came back with nothing. And I was still in pain, still couldn’t even walk on my leg. And then I got blood drawn and that’s when it showed I had leukemia.” said Lebrian Perez.

LeBrian got lots of support from his friends, family and teammates.

Especially after his transplant, he wasn’t able to be around his family or people in general.

That didn’t stop him from being able to walk on stage.

“I feel very, glad that I even get to walk the stage. Because the doctors had told me that I wasn’t going to be able to walk the stage. Because my counts weren’t doing good in the beginning. All of a sudden, God pulled a miracle and I got to walk the stage.” said LeBrian.

LeBrian’s condition has also affected his family mentally knowing that they aren’t able to be with him all the time.

But his graduation was a day to celebrate for all of them.

“It’s just a blessing to see him. Be able to walk the stage, because most people don’t make it. So, for him to be able to walk the stage, and be so strong and so young, it’s just really important. I’m just really happy for him.” said Clydesha Bowers, LeBrian’s cousin.

Even though LeBrian couldn’t see his family much, his mom was his motivation and what pushed him every day.

“This is a big moment for us. To see him still fight and get up and still go to classes, online. As bad as he didn’t want to it was a struggle for me to make him like you got to do this. He didn’t want to but he did it. He did it and we’re here.” said Amanda Jackson, LeBrian’s mother.

LeBrian wanted to get a football scholarship out of high school, but he wasn’t able to play his senior year.

However, his plan was to always pursue nursing and will attend Lubbock Christian University.

By next month, he’ll be clear to be able to be reunited with his family once again.

His brothers spoke about how close they are and how LeBrian’s story motivates them.

“We just tell him to keep his head up. That he can go through anything and that we’re with him. So whatever he’s going through, he knows that we’re with him.” said Brylee Perez, LeBrian’s brother.

“It makes you feel like, the world is yours and you can do anything that you want. That you put your mind to. I just couldn’t more happier to see my little brother walk the stage,” said Brianzai Perez, LeBrian’s brother.

Congratulations to LeBrian Perez on beating all odds, and we hope to hear good news from you in the coming months.

