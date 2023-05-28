Advertise
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Heather Kovar
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A nurse at St. Joseph hospital in Bryan has been charged with DWI after allegedly being convinced to leave work after she stumbled in the hallways.

Bryan police say it happened Friday just before 3 p.m. They were advised a nurse who had just left possibly intoxicated, went to her vehicle and began driving away.

Police say they saw the vehicle on E. Villa Maria, then as it passed Osborn Lane it tilted up with only the passenger side tires touching the ground.

Police say there was also an open four-pack of wine on the passenger floorboard.

St. Joseph Health released this statement to KBTX:

“The health and safety of our patients and staff is a top priority. We are aware of the incident, and according to our policy and practice, we will cooperate with the appropriate officials. Due to the nature of this event and to protect staff and patient privacy, we are not at liberty to comment further at this time,” St. Joseph Health said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

