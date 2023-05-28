Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Parents of missing Fort Cavazos soldier say tip led them to their son

His parents, Gorden and Virginia Chamberlain, say they found Craig with a few bruises on his...
His parents, Gorden and Virginia Chamberlain, say they found Craig with a few bruises on his body but no major injuries.(Courtesy photo)
By Alex Fulton
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The parents of a missing Fort Cavazos soldier are breathing a sigh of relief after they found their son alive on Friday evening.

This all started when Cameron Chamberlain first reported her husband SPC Craig Chamberlain as missing on May 15.

Last Thursday, authorities confirmed that Cameron was found dead amid search efforts, but did not release her cause of death. Then just a day later, a group of civilians found the missing soldier.

His parents, Gorden and Virginia Chamberlain, say they found Craig with a few bruises on his body. They say from what they could tell though, he did not have any major injuries.

”He was alert and knew where he was,” Virginia said. “Physically he was good.”

On Friday evening Virginia was printing out missing person flyers when she received a call she had been waiting for.

”I told my husband to drop what he was doing, we’ll come back and get the papers,” Virginia said.

The call said that a reliable tip had come in about her son’s whereabouts. Sure enough, their son was at the undisclosed location in the Killeen area.

”There’s no way to describe how I felt when we found him,” Gordon said.

Other civilians have assisted Virginia and Gorden in organized search efforts since Tuesday. The group has been taking tips and going around town searching parks, lakes and businesses in the Central Texas area.

”We could not have done it without them,” Virginia said. “They were encouragement to us. They constantly reached out us to with prayers and kind words.”

Craig is currently at the Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Cavazos receiving medical evaluations.

”We have a road to walk but nobody is alone walking it and we’re not alone walking it, so we’ll just see what the future holds,” Virginia said.

Fort Cavazos released the follow statement to KWTX regarding SPC Chamberlain:

”We are thankful that Specialist Chamberlain has been found. We will continue to provide him with the care and assistance he needs.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Christopher Grider, seen here getting tear-gassed, is a Central Texas vineyard owner who claims...
Central Texas vineyard owner sentenced to prison in Jan. 6 insurrection
Troopers arrested Armando Daniel Lopez, 23, and Estrellita Lopez, 20, both of Mercedes, Texas....
Admitted drug cartel smugglers arrested in McLennan County
Cameron (left) and Craig Chamberlain (right)
Cameron Chamberlain, wife of missing Fort Cavazos soldier, found dead, post officials say
Spc. Craig Chamberlain
Missing Fort Cavazos soldier found alive by civilian search group

Latest News

Dozens of veterans, active-duty service members, and their friends and families marched around...
Rucks on Main 10k march returns to downtown Temple Saturday to honor veterans and the fallen
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton impeached, suspended from duties pending outcome of Senate trial
12-year-old Dominick Casteel
UPDATE: Temple police locate missing boy
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
LIVE: Impeachment vote for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton