Parents of missing Fort Cavazos soldier say tip led them to their son

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The parents of a missing Fort Cavazos soldier are breathing a sigh of relief after they found their son alive on Friday evening.

This all started when Cameron Chamberlain first reported her husband SPC Craig Chamberlain as missing on May 15.

Last Thursday, authorities confirmed that Cameron was found dead amid search efforts, but did not release her cause of death. Then just a day later, a group of civilians found the missing soldier.

His parents, Gorden and Virginia Chamberlain, say they found Craig with a few bruises on his body. They say from what they could tell though, he did not have any major injuries.

”He was alert and knew where he was,” Virginia said. “Physically he was good.”

On Friday evening Virginia was printing out missing person flyers when she received a call she had been waiting for.

”I told my husband to drop what he was doing, we’ll come back and get the papers,” Virginia said.

The call said that a reliable tip had come in about her son’s whereabouts. Sure enough, their son was at the undisclosed location in the Killeen area.

”There’s no way to describe how I felt when we found him,” Gordon said.

Other civilians have assisted Virginia and Gorden in organized search efforts since Tuesday. The group has been taking tips and going around town searching parks, lakes and businesses in the Central Texas area.

”We could not have done it without them,” Virginia said. “They were encouragement to us. They constantly reached out us to with prayers and kind words.”

Craig is currently at the Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Cavazos receiving medical evaluations.

”We have a road to walk but nobody is alone walking it and we’re not alone walking it, so we’ll just see what the future holds,” Virginia said.

Fort Cavazos released the follow statement to KWTX regarding SPC Chamberlain:

”We are thankful that Specialist Chamberlain has been found. We will continue to provide him with the care and assistance he needs.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.