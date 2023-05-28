Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Protected species of alligator found in McLennan County

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Game Wardens were called to Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir, Saturday morning, after someone spotted an American Alligator.

The alligator which is a protected species with Texas Parks and Wildlife is actually native to Texas and is said to thrive in the McLennan County area.

The reptile in question was taken to the Cameron Park Zoo for temporary housing until permanent accommodations can be made with a proper release site.

The local game wardens add that alligators are normally afraid of people and that it’s rare for them to chase or attack.

If you ever see an alligator in the McLennan County area, notify local authorities.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Christopher Grider, seen here getting tear-gassed, is a Central Texas vineyard owner who claims...
Central Texas vineyard owner sentenced to prison in Jan. 6 insurrection
Cameron (left) and Craig Chamberlain (right)
Cameron Chamberlain, wife of missing Fort Cavazos soldier, found dead, post officials say
Spc. Craig Chamberlain
Missing Fort Cavazos soldier found alive by civilian search group
Christopher Hundl, 38, of Waco, was released from the McLennan County Jail Wednesday after...
Ex-campus minister who served at Baylor charged with sexual abuse of two boys

Latest News

KWTX Weather Xtra - May 28, 2023
His parents, Gorden and Virginia Chamberlain, say they found Craig with a few bruises on his...
Parents of missing Fort Cavazos soldier say tip led them to their son
Dozens of veterans, active-duty service members, and their friends and families marched around...
Rucks on Main 10k march returns to downtown Temple Saturday to honor veterans and the fallen
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton impeached, suspended from duties pending outcome of Senate trial