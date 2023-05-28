Protected species of alligator found in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Game Wardens were called to Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir, Saturday morning, after someone spotted an American Alligator.

The alligator which is a protected species with Texas Parks and Wildlife is actually native to Texas and is said to thrive in the McLennan County area.

The reptile in question was taken to the Cameron Park Zoo for temporary housing until permanent accommodations can be made with a proper release site.

The local game wardens add that alligators are normally afraid of people and that it’s rare for them to chase or attack.

If you ever see an alligator in the McLennan County area, notify local authorities.

