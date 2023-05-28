Advertise
Texas CROWN Act signed into law prohibiting hair discrimination based on race

Texas State Capitol in Austin.
By Heather Kovar
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Austin, Texas (KBTX) - House Bill 567, also known as The Texas CROWN Act, has been signed into law by the Governor, effective September 1st, 2023.

The CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, would prohibit discrimination on the basis of hair texture or protective hairstyle associated with race, according to the office of Representative Rhetta Bowers, the author of the bill.

It passed out of the Texas Legislature Saturday with bipartisan support, earning a vote of 143-5 in the Texas House and 29-1 in the Texas Senate.

