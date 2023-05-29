3 people injured, gunman dead after shooting outside North Texas County strip club

Advertise
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALEDO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Three people are injured after a shooting outside an Aledo strip club early Sunday morning, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 3:15 a.m. May 28, deputies were sent to a shooting call at Temptations Cabaret off Camp Bowie W. Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they were told there had been a fight inside the club and a customer was asked to leave. Officials said that same customer had a gun with him and began shooting toward people in the parking lot—injuring three victims.

Security at the club then reportedly returned fire, striking the suspect. Officials said the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

The three victims were also taken to local hospitals but are expected to survive, officials said.

No other information has been made available at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.

