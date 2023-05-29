Advertise
Brazos County Veterans’ final resting places adorned with flags ahead of Memorial Day

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Community members and veteran organizations placed flags on the graves of fallen soldiers Sunday at the Aggie Field of Honor in College Station.

More than 1,000 flags were placed at gravesites across Brazos County in preparation for Memorial Day.

Over the weekend, the National Sojourners donated flags, which were then placed at the Aggie Field of Honor and Memorial Cemetery, Bryan City Cemetery, and College Station Cemetery.

On Memorial Day, U.S. flags are positioned to pay tribute to military veterans and acknowledge their contributions to our national security, while expressing appreciation for their service and sacrifice.

Since the 1980s, the Brazos Valley Chapter of the National Sojourners have conducted flag placements as a humble gesture to honor and show respect for those who died while serving our country and for those who passed away with time. The group says their dedication ensures that no one is forgotten but gently remembered.

Those taking part in the event say it serves as a reminder that freedom is not free and comes at a significant cost.

“Your freedom wherever you may be is there because people like me and those that are not like me that are already interred here in the field of honor,” said Sojourners Secretary Henry Hill.

