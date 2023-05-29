Driver accused of pointing firearm at another driver during road rage incident

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after authorities say he threatened another driver with a gun during a road rage incident.

College Station Police say multiple callers reported Quade Philbeck, 33, for pointing a gun out of his truck window while in traffic on Harvey Road.

This happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday. CSPD got license plate information and followed him home where he was later arrested.

Philbeck said he held the gun in self-defense because of the other driver’s actions, but claimed he never pointed it at anyone, according to police documents.

He was released on a $30,000 bond Monday.

🔴ROAD RAGE ARREST: College Station police say this man hit another vehicle on Harvey Road near SH 6, pointed a gun at the other driver, then drove away. Reportedly, several people including an off-duty Constable, witnessed it. https://t.co/eNSkwxp0wM — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) May 29, 2023

