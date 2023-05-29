Experts explain how tentative debt ceiling agreement affects Central Texans

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After weeks of debate, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have finally come to a tentative agreement on the debt ceiling.

KWTX reached out to local economists who say the biggest impacts on Central Texans will be the defense budget, Medicaid and changes to SNAP benefits.

First off, the debt ceiling is the maximum amount of money Congress has set that they can borrow to pay off their debts.

To recap, they hit that limit back in January, now they have taken measures to make sure they can still pay the bills, but those measures will only last them through June 5.

Local experts Dr. Rob Tenant with Texas A&M - Central Texas and Ray Perryman, president of The Perryman Group, told KWTX they expect Congress to approve the tentative agreement and avoid the default.

The current agreement keeps defense spending largely the same, with a small increase next year.

”There’s expected to be a 3.3% growth in defense spending,” Dr. Tenant said.

As far as SNAP benefits, able-bodied Americans who are 54 or under and do not have children must now participate in a training program for at least 80 hours a month to receive their food stamps.

“They need to either be going through professional training or looking for a job,” Dr. Tenant said.

During early discussions some members of Congress proposed putting similar work requirements on Medicaid recipients.”There will not be any changes in Medicaid, which is a much larger program,” Perryman said.

Experts say federal programs like Medicaid and SNAP benefits could still see some changes, even if Congress passes this plan.

“This is an agreement that’s put together right basically to give both sides time to save some face, things can be changed in a moment’s notice in Washington,” Perryman said.

If Congress passes this agreement, the debt ceiling would last until 2025, after the next election. That means that Congress couldn’t raise or lower the maximum borrowing amount until then.

