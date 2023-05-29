A fairly typical Memorial Day is ahead

Climatologically speaking, any given Memorial Day features a high temperature of 89°. Although we’re not going to reach our average high temperature this afternoon, we will see an “average” chance for rain. If you were just dropped into a random Memorial Day, there would be about a 29% chance of seeing rain and today’s rain chances are near 30%. Don’t go cancelling your plans for just a 30% chance of rain, but have some alternative indoor plans in mind especially if you live west of I-35. A few stray morning showers are possible to kick off the day but the 20% morning rain chance will drop to 10% midday and then climb to 30% in the afternoon. Morning temperatures as cool as the mid-60s but as warm as the low 70s will all even out in the mid-80s this afternoon thanks to the mix of sunshine and clouds we’ll see overhead. The favored locations for pop-up rain and storms today comes west of I-35, but the entire area will have a chance for rain. Whatever rain does form today should be dissipating shortly after sunset. We’ll do it all again tomorrow with another chance for rain but Tuesday’s rain chances are a touch lower and they’ll likely be mostly confined east of I-35. We’re expecting a bit more sunshine so Tuesday’s highs may creep into the upper 80s.

When Tuesday’s rain comes to a close after sunset, we’ll likely dry out completely for a few days Wednesday and Thursday. While we don’t have a chance of rain in the forecast right now, rain could make a return mid-week depending on where Tuesday’s storms form and dissipate as remnant energy from the previous day could kick up more rain, but the best precipitation chances will likely surround our area and not really come in. With a lack of rain but still with a few clouds, we’re expecting high temperatures to warm close to 90° Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday which is where we should be this time of year. The next best chance for rain comes this weekend with a 30% chance of a few scattered storms arriving Saturday, but the Pacific jet stream will be pointed directly at Texas so waves of showers and storms are expected to move through Sunday and maybe on Monday too. It’s far too early for specifics, but the forthcoming round of late weekend rain should drop highs into the mid-80s for a few days and could drop 0.5″ to 1.0″ of rain across the area. Some spots will see more rain wherever downpours form!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.