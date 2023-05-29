Advertise
Killeen mom of identical triplets competes in National Super Mom contest

The competition started out with around 1,000 moms who were nominated and Leah McGrady ended up making the top 100.(Courtesy photo)
By Alex Fulton
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - We all think our moms are one in a million. But Killeen mom and veteran Leah McGrady is one in 200 million because she has identical triplets.

At her house, expect to find three of the same bicycles, sippy cups and outfits. McGrady’s triplet girls, Miley, Delani and Lelani, just happen to also be 3-years-old.

”When they go to the closet they start off with maybe different outfits then they turn and look at their sisters and say nope I want this,” McGrady said. “They completely change their outfit so they’re matching.”

McGrady sews all of her triplets’ matching outfits herself. She never imagined dressing three or even one because she didn’t think she could get pregnant: until she did.

”I was so confused because I was in the hospital and I kept getting sick,” McGrady said. “The doctor said the reason you’re getting sick is because you’re having triplets.”

The triplets landed her in the hospital. Now raising them all by herself has landed her a spot in Woman’s World Magazine’s National Super Mom Contest celebrating moms who go above and beyond.

The competition started out with around 1,000 moms who were nominated and McGrady ended up making the top 100.

”I was really surprised to make it to the quarter finals and I was all the way in first up until the last minute,” she said.

McGrady might’ve lost the national title, but she’s won the love of her children over and over and over.

You might be wondering how McGrady is able to tell the three girls apart. She said that she sees a very slight difference in the eye shape of the three girls.

