McLennan County Veterans Association honors service members, the fallen at Memorial Day service

Veterans and active-duty service members from each military branch were recognized as veteran service organizations presented and posted their flags
Dozens gathered at Hewitt Park Monday morning to honor the fallen in a special Memorial Day...
Dozens gathered at Hewitt Park Monday morning to honor the fallen in a special Memorial Day ceremony held by the McLennan County Veterans Association.(KWTX)
By Chantel Ropp
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens gathered at Hewitt Park Monday morning to honor the fallen in a special Memorial Day ceremony held by the McLennan County Veterans Association.

“It’s a time for our nation to reflect and ensure that the sacrifices of our military veterans, those who place service over self, and their families, especially Gold Star families, are not forgotten,” Norma Thronburg, a member of the McLennan County Veterans Association, said at the ceremony.

Veterans and active-duty service members from each military branch were recognized as veteran service organizations presented and posted their flags.

The ceremony also attracted notable attendees, including Congressman Pete Sessions and Hewitt’s mayor, Steve Fortenberry.

“Memorial Day is the most sacred of all days. this day has a singular focus,” Fortenberry said. “Killed in the line of duty serving their country, it is a day that we set aside and ask Americans to remember that sacrifice.”

The service then concluded with a symbolic bagpipe and riderless horse performance as the American flag was lowered to half mast.

One veteran attendee feels grateful to live in a community that supports him and his fellow service members through events like these.

“It is an awesome feeling,” Rolando Hernandez, the commandant for the Heart of Texas Marine Corps League, told KWTX. ”I do some therapies, some groups with our Vietnam veterans. and to hear some of the sad stories of them coming back, not getting this community support. The best thing you can do to thank them is to be a great citizen, a great American for your country.”

For more information on veteran services in McLennan County, click here.

