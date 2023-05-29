Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Queen’s music could sell for $1 billion

FILE - The rock band Queen's music is the subject of a possible sale.
FILE - The rock band Queen's music is the subject of a possible record-breaking sale.(Source: Getty Images/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Queen’s music catalog could break records when it sells.

According to a source familiar with the acquisition, Universal Music Group is in talks to buy the rock group’s catalog from Disney Music Group for $1 billion.

The deal could close within a month.

In December 2021, Bruce Springsteen sold his music for $500 million, the highest amount for which a song catalog has ever sold.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Christopher Grider, seen here getting tear-gassed, is a Central Texas vineyard owner who claims...
Central Texas vineyard owner sentenced to prison in Jan. 6 insurrection
Cameron (left) and Craig Chamberlain (right)
Cameron Chamberlain, wife of missing Fort Cavazos soldier, found dead, post officials say
Spc. Craig Chamberlain
Missing Fort Cavazos soldier found alive by civilian search group
Christopher Hundl, 38, of Waco, was released from the McLennan County Jail Wednesday after...
Ex-campus minister who served at Baylor charged with sexual abuse of two boys

Latest News

Biden presents a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.
LIVE: Biden marks Memorial Day nearly 2 years after ending America’s longest war, lauds troops’ sacrifice
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
FILE - Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.
Actor Edward James Olmos discloses throat cancer diagnosis
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state