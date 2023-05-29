Rain chances fade away for most for the rest of the week

Memorial Day Weekend a year ago was definitely feeling a lot more summer-like than this year. All throughout the 2022 holiday weekend we had high temperatures around 95°. This year it’s been a much different story. Not only have we had temperatures around 10° cooler than last year, but we’re actually cooler than our normal temperatures for Memorial Day Weekend too. We typically sit around 89° this time of year, but throughout the weekend and into Memorial Day Monday we’ve kept temperatures around the mid 80s for most locations. You can thank the cloud cover and hit and miss showers and storms for the “cool” down this year. Speaking of showers and storms… Hit and miss activity will continue through sunset for all of Central Texas. Not everyone will see rain and we’re NOT expecting severe weather, but locally heavy rain and lightning could accompany any storms that develop this afternoon and evening. Most will see no problems for any of your outdoor activities for the remainder of Memorial Day - But download the KWTX Weather App so you can check the radar if you see dark clouds approaching your area while you’re outdoors. Monday night into Tuesday looks quiet and mild. Heading back to work Tuesday morning look for mostly fair to partly cloudy skies. A few sprinkles may be possible, but most if not all should remain rain-free. Temperatures to kick off Tuesday look to be in the mid to upper 60s. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected on Tuesday and rain chances will remain very spotty and confined to areas east of I-35. With more sun shining in our area and less coverage of rain, expect our temperatures to warm up for Tuesday afternoon. We’ll be back into the mid to upper 80s.

After Tuesday’s spotty rain chances, we all will likely remain dry, sunny, and warmer for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be back up to around 90°… While that is hotter than what we started the week off with, that is actually right where we should be for this time of the year. An upper-level ridge will be dominating our weather mid-week, which is what keeps us rain free. That ridge will begin to weaken as an upper-level low starts to creep eastward from the west coast. As that storm system approaches by the weekend, we’ll start to see an increase in our rain chances - Especially late Saturday, throughout the day Sunday, and possibly continuing into Monday too. Temperatures will still stay around 90° for Friday and Saturday with only isolated rain chances, but once we see that storm system moves eastward, we’ll see rain chances become more widespread which looks to lower our temperatures back down to around the mid 80s for Sunday and Monday. Right now models are painting rain totals from 0.5″ to 1.5″ inches. It’s still a bit too early to nail down specifics, but they are in good agreement at an unsettled weather pattern returning by the weekend and could stick around into the early parts of next week. Continue to stay updated with the forecast - Especially if you have outdoor plans for the upcoming weekend.

