Vietnam Veterans of America hold annual memorial service downtown Bryan

By Heather Kovar
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sunday Chapter 937 of the Vietnam Veterans of America held it’s annual memorial service in downtown Bryan.

The service is to remember those lost locally from Vietnam, as well as those lost since the end of the war.

This is at the downtown Bryan Library at the Vietnam Memorial.

This chapter installed the memorial years ago, which recognizes the heroes lost from Brazos and surrounding counties.

“They were all individuals who lived here, played here, grew up here. And without us remembering their sacrifices, it would be a dishonor to them,” said Rod Keith, a member of Chapter 937.

Keith added that many who gathered here are the heroes who survived war to come home to tell the stories of those who did not return.

