Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months

48's Sean Dowling has more.
By Sean Dowling
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The warm weather is bringing out some unwanted guests. We’re hearing more about people spotting snakes in and around their yards.

For ways to keep them out of your yard this summer, co-founder of Alabama Snake Removers, Mark Hay says things like mothballs, mint or ropes soaked in diesel fuel don’t work.

Hay says snakes are like people, and just need food, water and shelter. So, taking away their resources is a good start to get them to clear out. “The biggest thing that I recommend is keeping a tidy yard. Keeping your grass cut low. Keeping leaves and piles of debris raked up,” Hay said.

As for other ways to rid your property of snakes, Hay says it’s important to keep food inside of your home. But if you have to take it outdoors, make sure and pick up any morsels. “If you do have to feed your dog outside, make sure you don’t leave a bowl of food around that the dog is not going to finish before the evening.”

That’s because the food attracts prey, which attracts snakes.

If you are afraid of snakes, Hay says they’re more afraid of you than you are of them, and it’s best to leave them alone instead of trying to harm them. Any threat could mean the snake will attack.

There are around 40 snake species in Alabama, but only six are venomous. Like other reptiles, snakes are cold-blooded.

This means their body temperature is regulated by exposure to sunlight and air temperature.

