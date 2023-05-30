Austin Police search for suspect in auto theft crash

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is investigating an auto theft that led to the vehicle crashing into a home.

Officers responded at approximately 5:44 a.m. Mar. 18 to a call in the 3700 block of Werner Avenue.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two suspects broke into a Kia Soul and drove away with the vehicle.

The next day, APD officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Alamo Street and located a white Kia Soul that crashed into a home.

“Security cameras show one of the suspects running away from the car after it crashed. Shortly after, the images show two other vehicles, Kia Soul and possibly a Hyundai Elantra, leave the area at a high rate of speed,” said Austin PD.

Detectives believe both vehicles were stolen.

The suspect is described as a Black man with curly black hair, thin build, approximately 6 feet tall and last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, black socks and purple sandals

Anyone with any information should contact the APD Auto Theft unit at atip@austintexas.gov. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.