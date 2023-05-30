Bryan men arrested in separate child sex crime cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two men are facing child sex crime charges in separate cases being investigated by the Bryan Police Department.

In one case, Saul Jaime Jasso, 43, of Bryan is accused of inappropriately touching a child under the age of 17 multiple times beginning in the summer of 2015.

Police say similar acts happened with the same child again in January 2016 and January 2017.

Jasso is charged with three counts of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. He was arrested on May 25th and released the next day on bonds totaling $60,000.

In the second case, police say Obispo Jose Tzoc Garcia, 36, of Bryan sexually abused a child under the age of 14 multiple times.

The acts reportedly began in March 2019 and continued until March 2022.

Garcia is charged with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 14.

He was also arrested on May 25th and his bond has been set at $250,000 but has an Immigration Hold in place and he remains in the Brazos County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.