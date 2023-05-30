Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Bryan men arrested in separate child sex crime cases

Two men are facing child sex crime charges in separate cases being investigated by the Bryan Police Department.
Two men are facing child sex crime charges in separate cases being investigated by the Bryan...
Two men are facing child sex crime charges in separate cases being investigated by the Bryan Police Department.(Mug shots provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two men are facing child sex crime charges in separate cases being investigated by the Bryan Police Department.

In one case, Saul Jaime Jasso, 43, of Bryan is accused of inappropriately touching a child under the age of 17 multiple times beginning in the summer of 2015.

Police say similar acts happened with the same child again in January 2016 and January 2017.

Jasso is charged with three counts of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. He was arrested on May 25th and released the next day on bonds totaling $60,000.

In the second case, police say Obispo Jose Tzoc Garcia, 36, of Bryan sexually abused a child under the age of 14 multiple times.

The acts reportedly began in March 2019 and continued until March 2022.

Garcia is charged with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 14.

He was also arrested on May 25th and his bond has been set at $250,000 but has an Immigration Hold in place and he remains in the Brazos County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
Cameron (left) and Craig Chamberlain (right)
Cameron Chamberlain, wife of missing Fort Cavazos soldier, found dead, post officials say
Christopher Grider, seen here getting tear-gassed, is a Central Texas vineyard owner who claims...
Central Texas vineyard owner sentenced to prison in Jan. 6 insurrection
Spc. Craig Chamberlain
Missing Fort Cavazos soldier found alive by civilian search group

Latest News

Police: Navasota man dead after being struck by train late Tuesday night
Number of students eligible for graduation rises at Marlin High School
Number of students eligible for graduation rises at Marlin High School
Rodrick Anderson was last seen Tuesday evening in the 1100 block of N Harvey Mitchell Parkway.
14-year-old reported missing to Bryan Police
Cole Smith overcame struggles with reading to finish nearly 50 books in a single year!
Central Texas boy overcomes reading struggles, finishes nearly 50 books in a year
David Christopher Boen
Trial underway for ex-Clifton police officer in alleged sexual abuse of boy at wedding reception