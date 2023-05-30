China Spring to play Taylor in the Regional Finals after making school history

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After taking down Carthage in the fourth round of the 4A playoffs, the China Spring Cougars are setting their eyes on the Taylor Ducks just days after they made school history.

In his first season as the China Spring head coach, Cory Beckham has led China Spring to 33 wins, the most ever in the program’s history after defeating Carthage, 6-3, on Saturday to move on to the next round.

Coach Beckham is not surprised what his kids have accomplished, but he said there was a lot of pressure for this team to perform entering the year.

“We had a lot of expectations for the year,” said Beckham. “To actually go behind the team last year, I mean that team last year was amazing, they set all kinds of records, it’s a great feeling.”

In 2022, China Spring set the previous record of 32 wins and even made it all the way to the state semi-finals last season. This year, senior Trevor Black says Beckham is the big reason this teams has surpassed the already impressive squad from just a year ago.

“We just all have really good chemistry with him, and we’re working really well together,” said Black. “He has been helping to prepare us for these next few games, and it really helps.”

China Spring will start regional final play against Taylor starting on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Baylor Ballpark in Waco.

