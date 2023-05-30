Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

China Spring to play Taylor in the Regional Finals after making school history

By Chad Vautherine
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After taking down Carthage in the fourth round of the 4A playoffs, the China Spring Cougars are setting their eyes on the Taylor Ducks just days after they made school history.

In his first season as the China Spring head coach, Cory Beckham has led China Spring to 33 wins, the most ever in the program’s history after defeating Carthage, 6-3, on Saturday to move on to the next round.

Coach Beckham is not surprised what his kids have accomplished, but he said there was a lot of pressure for this team to perform entering the year.

“We had a lot of expectations for the year,” said Beckham. “To actually go behind the team last year, I mean that team last year was amazing, they set all kinds of records, it’s a great feeling.”

In 2022, China Spring set the previous record of 32 wins and even made it all the way to the state semi-finals last season. This year, senior Trevor Black says Beckham is the big reason this teams has surpassed the already impressive squad from just a year ago.

“We just all have really good chemistry with him, and we’re working really well together,” said Black. “He has been helping to prepare us for these next few games, and it really helps.”

China Spring will start regional final play against Taylor starting on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Baylor Ballpark in Waco.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Christopher Grider, seen here getting tear-gassed, is a Central Texas vineyard owner who claims...
Central Texas vineyard owner sentenced to prison in Jan. 6 insurrection
Cameron (left) and Craig Chamberlain (right)
Cameron Chamberlain, wife of missing Fort Cavazos soldier, found dead, post officials say
Spc. Craig Chamberlain
Missing Fort Cavazos soldier found alive by civilian search group
His parents, Gorden and Virginia Chamberlain, say they found Craig with a few bruises on his...
Parents of missing Fort Cavazos soldier say tip led them to their son

Latest News

The Lady Pirates defeated Trenton on Saturday, 7-0, and punched their ticket to the fourth...
Crawford softball headed back to state for fourth consecutive year
Ryan Jacobs, Aidan Witt, and Anthony Ho hold up the hardware after winning the State...
Midway eSports team crowned State Champions
West
West sweeps Diboll to advance to round five
West sweeps Diboll to advance to round five