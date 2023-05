AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Crawford high school softball team fell 3-0 to Weimar in the 2A state semifinals.

Weimar scored two runs in the first inning and added another in the third.

Weimar’s pitcher Reagan Wick played lights out. The Lady Pirates couldn’t touch her.

Crawford ends the season with a fantastic record of 34-3.

