Drying out and warming up for the rest of the work week

Hit and miss showers and a few storms will be possible across parts of Central Texas through sunset. The best chance to see some rain today will be east of I-35, but those that are west of I-35 can’t rule out a shower or storm from popping up. Severe weather is not expected, but in any storms brief heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds could be possible. We start to settle into a dry period of weather for the rest of the work week - Especially for Wednesday and Thursday as a ridge begins to build out west. As rain chances decrease, our temperatures begin to warm back up. We’re not expecting a major warming trend, in fact, temperatures will be right where they should be for this time of the year. Mornings are mild into the mid to upper 60s and afternoons will be in the upper 80s to around 90°. It’ll be a little muggy too, so feels-like temperatures may be a few degrees warmer.

Our weather pattern starts to change by the end of the work week heading into the weekend as an upper-level storm system approaches from the west. Most stay without rain throughout the day on Friday. Moisture will be streaming in from the southwest, which means we’ll have more cloud cover moving in. We may see a few late day storms pop up across our western areas, but the better chance for storms remains out in West Texas and the Panhandle. Highs to end the work week look to be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Rain activity that develops out west will be trekking eastward and give us an increase in scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon and evening. Saturday will likely feature highs in the upper 80s. Coverage of rain becomes more widespread Sunday and again on Monday. Temperatures will begin to fall back down around the mid 80s thanks to the rain and associated cloud cover. Forecast models are hinting at beneficial rainfall with this weekend’s round of rain - Possibly 0.5″ to 1.5″ with higher amounts as you travel northwest. There’s still some time to nail down the specifics, so we’ll continue to keep you updated! For the rest of next week, spotty rain chances and warm temperatures continue - With highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

