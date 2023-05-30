Advertise
Elizabeth Holmes reports to Federal Prison Camp in Bryan for 11 year sentence

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced Theranos CEO, reported to the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan where she will spend the next 11 years serving her sentence.

Arriving at 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, she entered the minimum-security, federal women’s prison camp. This comes more than a year after a jury convicted Holmes on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022.

Theranos, the company Holmes created, claimed that it had devised blood tests that required small amounts of blood and could be performed accurately and rapidly. These claims were later proven to be false.

A favorite of the rich, famous and currently incarcerated, Holmes is joining the ranks of a former Enron assistant treasurer, a woman charged in the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal, and most recently, Jen Shah from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

