Get ready for some typical early June heat!

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Now that Memorial Day is in the rear-view mirror, we’re steaming headfirst into summer. We’re thankfully NOT expecting any sort of abnormally warm weather over the next 10 days, but high temperatures will creep very close to the average in the upper 80s and low 90s for the next few days. A temperature drop is in the forecast this weekend and early next week as rain chances return, but we’ll have to get through some heat first. Temperatures today starting out in the 60s will warm into the mid-to-upper 80s this afternoon. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies early on, but more clouds will build midday and into the afternoon and a few pop-up showers and storms are possible. Today’s best rain chances come near and especially east of I-35 as early as noon but more likely after 2 PM. Showers and storms could produce some briefly heavy rain, but severe storms are not very likely. Storms won’t be moving much and many will likely rain themselves out over time, but scattered showers will stick around until and likely shortly after sunset.

Rain chances tail off out of the forecast Wednesday and Thursday and we’ll generally see more sunshine than clouds. High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s as a result and morning lows will also warm up into the mid-to-upper 60s too. Rain chances come up slightly Friday as maybe a pop-up shower or storm could form in the afternoon, but most of Friday’s rain will be up in the Panhandle. The showers and thunderstorms in the Panhandle to kick off the weekend will move toward us Saturday and scattered showers and storms are expected to bubble up in the afternoon. Highs will still reach the upper 80s Saturday, but they’ll cool into the mid-80s Sunday and Monday with more rain in the forecast. While we’re expecting at least a half-inch to an inch of rain, one day’s storms will dictate where the next day’s storms form so it’s possible for higher rainfall totals and rainfall chances. We’ll keep you in the loop!

