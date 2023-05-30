Harker Heights High School graduate trades in cap and gown for helmet and uniform

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Harker Heights High School graduate is trading in her cap and gown for a uniform and helmet, joining the Killeen Fire Department right out of high school.

Alexis Burmea started the Killeen ISD High School Firefighter Academy Program her junior year.

Burmea said she was interested in serving in the medical field but realized school was not for her. She also wanted to be there for people and help them during their toughest moments just like firefighters helped her family during a house fire when she was a kid. That’s when she looked into programs like the KISD firefighter academy.

“I saw the program with the high school, and I kind of just threw myself in there,” she said.

The course typically takes about 4 moths for adults, but the high school version prolongs it to about a year and a half so that students can balance it with other school work. For Burmea, this was not an issue.

“There was never a point where I thought, oh, ‘I can’t do this,’ because I always like to push myself,” she said. “I think it was mostly just, like, the studying habits that I had to get used to with it being so spread apart versus the actual adult fire academy that they have.”

High schoolers still had to take adult-level classes, pass certifications and exams and train with hands-on experience like repelling from a multi-story building.

“Not everybody passes,” Killeen Fire Chief, James Kubinki, said. “But, it helps you learn something about yourself. You get challenged through this program, and these are upper level, adult-level classes. Just passing the class, it’s like passing a college class in high school.”

Burmea passed the exams and certifications required to be a firefighter in December, and then she passed the EMT certification. She was not just the only young woman to pass but the only student out of the high school program to become a fully certified firefighter.

“I’m really proud of myself for kind of pushing myself and getting myself through it,” she said. “Even with everyone, like, some people kind of doubting me...”

She received multiple job offers at only 18 years old from nearby areas, and she chose to start her career with Killeen Fire Department.

“I do remember that she was just this quiet, timid student who comes into a program, and has, now, two years later, come out one of the shining stars,” Kubinski said.

Burmea is excited to start working in June and hopes to learn a lot and get tons of hands-on experience. She wants to inspire other high schoolers to join the program and persevere like she did.

“Just with the high school classes coming forward, I hope to come back and maybe speak to them, kind of share my story with them,, just encourage them,” she said.

Kubinski said the program was in jeopardy a few years ago when enrollment was extremely low. Now, there is a waitlist for students to start the course.

KISD covers training costs, uniforms and other necessary materials.

Training officials told KWTX the program began to keep more firefighters in Central Texas after they finish training. With Burmea, that was a success as she is set to start fighting fires in early June.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.