Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce fair introduces community resources to all

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Job seekers and business owners alike packed the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Tuesday for the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Community Economic Resource Summit and Job Fair.

Attendees Myea Hopkins and her sister Denisha are looking at all job options. The sisters still are unsure of their career goals.

”There’s a lot of things I want to do, but actually getting to that point is the hard part,” Denisha said.

She said it’s hard to keep her head up after applying to jobs and then ultimately being rejected in the past.

”Actually trying to succeed in getting a job has taken a lot of time, it’s just a waiting game,” Denisha said.

The two sisters browsed through over 60-area employers at the job fair side of the expo. Killeen ISD, the Killeen-Fort Hood Area Airport and Workforce Solutions of Central Texas were all in attendance.

”Education is key with everything, whether it’s voting or understanding that the opportunities are out there,” Carl Webb, with the Innovative Black Chamber of Commerce, said.

Meanwhile in the next room over, the Chamber hosted a set of panels ranging from how to receive veteran benefits to what’s going on in the state legislature to how to start a business.

”Starting a business can be tough, there’s a lot of stuff you have to do to make sure you’re really crossing tees and dotting eyes,” Webb said.

Unfortunately the Hopkins sister didn’t walk away with a job on Tuesday, but they’re now leaving with a new attitude.

”It’s tough, but I’m going to keep going,” Denisha said.

The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce encourages folks to attend their other events in the future that all aim to help business owners and employees alike grow professionally. A full calendar of events can be found on the chamber website.

