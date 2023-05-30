Temple ISD free summer meals to begin June 1

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Independent School District will be providing free summer meals to children ages 18 and under beginning June 1 at various locations.

The district partners with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) to provide free meals.

The district will be serving breakfast and lunch at seven locations this summer. The meals are available to all children ages 18 and under. No application, sign up or ID is required, and the free meals are not limited to Temple ISD students.

“We recognize a large number of Temple students have a need for nutritious meals,” said Ian Vestal, director of school nutrition for Temple ISD. “We are able to provide that for them on a weekly basis during the school year in the forms of breakfast and lunch. TDA is awesome in allowing our program to continue to supply that weekly need during the summer for all children 18 and under. No ID is required. We feed all children during the summer program. You do not have to be a student enrolled in TISD. Children 18 and under just need to show up at one of our locations and they will receive a meal.”

All the sites will be closed on July 3-4.

Bonham Middle School – 4600 Midway Drive, Temple, Texas 76502

June 5 – June 16

Breakfast: 8:30-9:00 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00-1:00 p.m.

Jefferson Elementary – 2616 N. 3rd Street, Temple, Texas 76501

June 5 – July 28

Breakfast: 8:00-9:00 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00-1:00 p.m.

Thornton Elementary – 2825 Cottonwood Lane, Temple, Texas 76502

June 1 – July 28

Breakfast: 8:00-9:00 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00-1:00 p.m.

Temple High School – 415 North 31st Street, Temple, Texas 76504

June 5 – June 23

Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Temple Public Library – 100 West Adams, Temple, Texas 76501

June 1 – July 28

Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00-1:00 p.m.

Temple College Arnold Student Center – 2600 S. 1st Street, Temple, Texas 76504

June 5 – July 28

Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Ralph Wilson Youth Club – 1515 South 25th Street, Temple, Texas 76504

June 1 – August 11

Breakfast: 7:00-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

