Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas DPS dedicates tactical marine vessel in honor of fallen Paris Trooper

A Texas Department of Public Safety boat was dedicated at Cooper Lake Tuesday morning to honor...
A Texas Department of Public Safety boat was dedicated at Cooper Lake Tuesday morning to honor a fallen state trooper.(Delta County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Texas Department of Public Safety boat was dedicated at Cooper Lake Tuesday morning to honor a fallen state trooper.

The tactical marine vessel now bears the name of Trooper Jeffrey Nichols - who died in the line of duty in 2016.

The boat will be used on the southern border. Nichols was 27-years-old and had been on the job in Paris for five years when he was killed in a crash.

A stretch of U-S Highway 82, from Lamar Avenue in Paris to the Red River county line, also honors Nichols’ service. “Trooper Jeffrey Nichols Memorial Highway” was named in 2016.

Trooper Jeffrey Nichols Boat Commission Ceremony at Tira Boat ramp. Trooper Nichols died in the line of duty in a...

Posted by Delta County, Tx Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
Cameron (left) and Craig Chamberlain (right)
Cameron Chamberlain, wife of missing Fort Cavazos soldier, found dead, post officials say
Christopher Grider, seen here getting tear-gassed, is a Central Texas vineyard owner who claims...
Central Texas vineyard owner sentenced to prison in Jan. 6 insurrection
Spc. Craig Chamberlain
Missing Fort Cavazos soldier found alive by civilian search group

Latest News

Police: Navasota man dead after being struck by train late Tuesday night
Number of students eligible for graduation rises at Marlin High School
Number of students eligible for graduation rises at Marlin High School
Rodrick Anderson was last seen Tuesday evening in the 1100 block of N Harvey Mitchell Parkway.
14-year-old reported missing to Bryan Police
Cole Smith overcame struggles with reading to finish nearly 50 books in a single year!
Central Texas boy overcomes reading struggles, finishes nearly 50 books in a year
David Christopher Boen
Trial underway for ex-Clifton police officer in alleged sexual abuse of boy at wedding reception