Waco driver of car that crashed into home held on $20K bond

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The suspect in connection to a car crashing into a home on May 15 in Waco has been arrested.

Alfredo Fernandez, 21, faces two counts of evading arrest and is being held on a $20,000 cash bond in the McLennan County Jail.

The car with three people crashed around 3:26 a.m. May 15 into a home on the 3100 block of Cole Ave.

According to the Waco Police Department, a man was pinned against the bedroom wall and suffered minor injuries.

The people in the car fled the scene following the crash.

Scene of crash (courtesy)

