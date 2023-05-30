Waco driver of car that crashed into home held on $20K bond
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The suspect in connection to a car crashing into a home on May 15 in Waco has been arrested.
Alfredo Fernandez, 21, faces two counts of evading arrest and is being held on a $20,000 cash bond in the McLennan County Jail.
The car with three people crashed around 3:26 a.m. May 15 into a home on the 3100 block of Cole Ave.
According to the Waco Police Department, a man was pinned against the bedroom wall and suffered minor injuries.
The people in the car fled the scene following the crash.
