Waco driver of car that crashed into home held on $20K bond

By Ally Kadblubar and KWTX Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The suspect in connection to a car crashing into a home on May 15 in Waco has been arrested.

Alfredo Fernandez, 21, faces two counts of evading arrest and is being held on a $20,000 cash bond in the McLennan County Jail.

The car with three people crashed around 3:26 a.m. May 15 into a home on the 3100 block of Cole Ave.

According to the Waco Police Department, a man was pinned against the bedroom wall and suffered minor injuries.

The people in the car fled the scene following the crash.

Scene of crash
Scene of crash(courtesy)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

