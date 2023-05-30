Advertise
Waco ISD begins ‘Summer Feeding Program

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Independent School District “Seamless Summer Option 2023 Summer Feeding Program” will run from May 30 through Aug. 8.

Free meals will be given to all children ages 1 to 18 regardless of where they live or go to school. No paperwork is required.

“Children just need to show up at any site during the posted breakfast and/or lunch serving times,” said Waco ISD.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

