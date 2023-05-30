Waco man sentenced in stabbing of stepson, aggravated assault of ex-wife

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday for stabbing his former stepson and for trying to slash his ex-wife’s neck with a box cutter while she was at work.

Gregory Emerson Williams, 56, was set to stand trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court on Monday before he agreed to a plea offer from McLennan County prosecutors.

Williams was charged as a habitual criminal and faced a minimum of 25 years in prison had he been convicted at trial. He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault-family violence with a prior conviction.

According to arrest records, Williams was free on bond after stabbing his ex-wife’s son in the shoulder with a knife during an altercation in January 2022 when he came to the restaurant where his ex-wife works in October 2022, threatened to kill her and tried to cut her throat with a box cutter.

A struggle ensued and the woman suffered cuts to her forehead, her right hand and a scratch to her neck from the box cutter, an arrest affidavit states. She was able to fend off Williams while a customer called police. Williams left the restaurant before police arrived, but they arrested him later.

The indictments against Williams show he was convicted of assault-family violence and violating a protective order in 2006 and again for assault-family violence in 2011.

Williams also pleaded guilty to beating his ex-wife and grabbing her around the neck.

Judge Susan Kelly sentenced Williams to three, concurrent 30-year prison terms under the terms of the plea bargain. He must serve at least 15 years before he can seek parole.

Williams’ attorney, Darren Obenoskey, declined comment on the cases Monday.

