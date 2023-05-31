14-year-old reported missing to Bryan Police
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old.
Rodrick Anderson was last seen Tuesday evening in the 1100 block of N Harvey Mitchell Parkway.
He was wearing a dark grey shirt, black pants and white shoes at the time.
Anyone with information about where he could be is asked to contact the Bryan Police Department at (979)361-3888.
#MissingChild 14 year old Rodrick Anderson has been reported missing to the @BryanPolice, please share! pic.twitter.com/at3Nq9ZN1c— Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) May 31, 2023
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.