City of Temple plans to transform historic railroad into hike and bike trail

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Temple is converting the historic Georgetown Railroad into a hike and bike trail that will eventually connect Belton and Temple.

“It’s gone by a number of names over the years...the Katie Line, the Georgetown Railroad...It was the short line that connected Belton with the main line that’s here in Temple,” Jason Deckman, the Senior Transportation Planner for the City of Temple, said.

Catherine Smith grew up in Temple, and she said she remembers a passenger train running back and forth between Belton and Temple.

“I remember, after getting my driver’s license, I would come across the tracks, and I could see the rail cars come down the track,” she said.

But, Smith said she has not seen a train pass through in nearly 20 years.

“They abandoned the tracks in the early 90′s, and it was quite a shame to see the tracks so overgrown,” she said. “It was very picturesque.”

Now, the city is planning to change the transportation on that railroad from trains to hiking and biking. The goal is to connect Belton and Temple once again.

“This is going to be a part of a regional trail network,” Deckman said. “This is no longer just a city trail in a city park. This is the bigger scheme of things.”

The first phase will consist of a stretch between S. 5th and S. 31st streets on the path of the railroad. Phase two will create a path from S. 31st street to the bridge over the Leon River in Belton, connecting the nearby cities just the railroad used to years ago.

“You have the option to connect multiple neighborhoods and make longer trail connections,” Deckman said. “This has the potential to kind of be that first inner city trail connection.”

As for Smith, she is excited that these tracks will get a new purpose, a purpose that will impact the community in a positive way.

“This would benefit the community immensely, especially this part of town,” she said. “It would connect Belton, and it’s about the seven mile trail, so, if you want to be fit, it would be a picturesque spot to walk. And it’s safe.”

Deckman said construction of the first phase will begin in the fall of 2024. The city is still working on applying for grants to fund the second phase. They are asking for the community’s input at this time.

