Daily storm chances taking a break for a little bit

Although the temperatures outside across Central Texas don’t really scream summer (thanks to slightly below normal high temperatures), but the daily pop-up shower and thunderstorm chances are making it feel summery. As we go deeper into the future, scattered-to-numerous pop-up showers and storms will return to the forecast, but we’re expecting to dry out for a few afternoons. Thankfully, unlike in the heart of summer, the lack of rain won’t mean stupid warm temperatures. Today is the first day with an average high temperature of 90° or above through the middle of September, but today’s weather should stay just below average. Morning lows in the mid-60s should warm into the upper 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. There will likely be a few fair-weather cumulus clouds forming this afternoon, but that won’t be enough to stop the sunshine from putting in work. Is it possible to see rain today? Yeah, but we’re only expecting a 10% chance of a pop-up shower near and east of I-35 this afternoon. Rain is unlikely but cannot be completely ruled out. Coverage of rain should be much lower than what we saw Monday and Tuesday. We’re keeping the dry forecast around Thursday as highs warm in the upper 80s again and we could even reach 90° Friday afternoon. Friday likely remains dry, but a 20% chance of a pop-up few afternoon showers are in the forecast in the afternoon ahead of what’ll likely be an occasionally rainy weekend.

The best chances for showers and storms across the state will be up in the Panhandle with daily showers and thunderstorms rolling through. The storms in the Panhandle today, tomorrow, and likely Friday stay well away from our area, but the remnant energy from Friday’s storms will move toward our area and kick up more storms on Saturday. Since there really isn’t any sort of upper-level storm pattern to drive showers and thunderstorms, the weekend rain chances depend on where remnant boundaries from previous day’s storms settle. Scattered showers and storms are expected Saturday afternoon with rain chances near 40% with highs warming into the upper 80s but we’ll see those rain chances climb to 50% Sunday since we’ll have more remnant boundaries in place to kick up storms. The same goes for Monday’s forecast too as scattered showers and storms should roll through each day. Highs will take a bit of a hit thanks to the extra clouds and the scattered rain, but we’ll still warm into the mid-80s to kick off next week. When the more numerous pop-up shower and storm chances take a bit of a back seat to more isolated pop-up storms in the middle of next week, highs should again rebound into the upper 80s.

