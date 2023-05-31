Dairy Queen searching for ‘The Biggest Fan in Texas’

BEDFORD, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is in search of “The Biggest Fan in Texas” with the winner receiving free treats and eats for a year and more.

“DQ restaurants in Texas have been enjoyed by fans for more than 75 years,” says Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operator’s Council. “We love to hear all the stories and see the photos of our fans enjoying their favorite Treats & Eats. As we search the Lone State, where will we find The Biggest DQ Fan in Texas? Who is it? And more importantly, what makes this person The Biggest Fan? We are looking forward to hearing from our fans as they tell us why they should be chosen.”

Entries must be in by 8 a.m. Aug. 6 and the winner will be announced on Aug. 14

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. The contest is open only to legal residents of Texas, 13 years of age and older.

DQ fans can make their case as to why they are “The Biggest Fan in Texas” by visiting dqtexas.com/biggestdqfan.

