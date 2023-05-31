ECSO: $35,000 worth of drugs and weapons seized from Odessa residence

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Investigations Unit conducted a narcotics investigation at 8213 W University, on Wednesday.

During the search, SIU found over 400 grams of THC concentrates individually packaged, just under 5 pounds of marijuana, 6 firearms, and over $2000 in cash.

Richard and Stacey Sierra were both arrested for Possession of Marijuana SJF and Possession of THC F-1 and taken to the Ector County Detention Center.

The estimated street value of these items is approximately $35,000.

All the items found in the search were seized.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.