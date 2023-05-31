Advertise
Explosion reported at Franklin power plant

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - An explosion at the Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin was reported Wednesday morning.

Calls started coming in just before 9 a.m. that a boiler exploded at the power plant. Deaths or injuries haven’t been confirmed at this time but first responders, and reportedly a medical helicopter, are responding to the scene.

KBTX reporters are headed to the scene. This article will be updated when more information is confirmed.

