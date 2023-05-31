Advertise
Ex-juvenile correctional facility employee asking for probation after pleading guilty to sexually abusing underage inmate

FILE: Jatavian Smith
FILE: Jatavian Smith(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former employee of the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart is seeking deferred probation after pleading guilty Wednesday to having improper sexual contact with an underage male inmate in 2019.

Anndi Risinger of the State Special Prosecution Unit recommended that Jatavian Smith, 24, be placed on deferred probation for 10 years in exchange for his guilty plea to two counts of violating the civil rights of a person in custody.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court will sentence Smith Aug. 16 after reviewing a presentence report compiled by probation officers.

Smith, a former youth development coach at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department facility in Mart, was indicted in December 2020 on one count of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by contact. Those charges were changed as part of the plea agreement.

Smith’s attorney, Brandon Luce, said Smith accepted responsibility for his actions.

“He is going to be compliant with the court process as we await sentencing in a couple of months,” Luce said.

Smith was arrested in October 2019 by the Office of Inspector General after a male inmate at the Mart facility reported Smith sexually assaulted him.

According to an arrest affidavit, Smith confessed to entering the boy’s cell and having the boy perform oral sex on him.

TJJD Executive Director Camille Cain said after Smith’s arrest that Smith immediately was suspended without pay and later fired after an initial investigation.

“I am outraged by this allegation, and my heart breaks for the youth, who received immediate medical and clinical care,” Cain said in a statement.

“The safety of our youth is my highest priority, and I will not have that trust betrayed by rogue staff members.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

