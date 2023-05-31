Advertise
GoFundMe set up for family of young man struck, killed by vehicle in Belton

Nicholas Ramirez
Nicholas Ramirez(Courtesy Photo)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A GoFundMe account has been created for the family of Belton resident Nicholas Ramirez, 23, the man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday, May 26.

Police said the accident happened shortly after 6 a.m. on May 26 as Ramirez attempted to cross N. Main Street near the W. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave intersection. First responders performed CPR on Ramirez, before transporting him by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

“This is an effort to rally around this most deserving family during this unprecedented tragedy. The goal is to provide support for funeral, memorial, medical, and excess expenses during this time,” said the organizer, Hometown Group.

An obituary online describes Ramirez as “a bright and accomplished individual who touched the lives of many.”

The man was a graduate of Temple High School, and “made a name for himself on the varsity basketball team, showcasing his exceptional skills and leadership qualities.” Ramirez continued his athletic pursuits while attending North Park University.

Hometown Group said the long-term goal of the GoFundMe will be to “provide a building block into potential scholarships, funds, and support platforms for others in the community.”

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 1 at the Dossman Funeral Home. The funeral service at 11 a.m. June 2 at Temple Bible Church in Temple.

To donate, CLICK HERE.

