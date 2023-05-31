Killeen ISD board to name lone finalist for superintendent during meeting June 1

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees plans to name a lone finalist for its superintendent position during a special meeting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 1.

The meeting will be held at the KISD Administration Building located at 200 N. WS Young Drive.

After the meeting, the finalist will be given the opportunity to speak to the media, and meet members of the community.

Former superintendent Dr. John Craft left the school district earlier this year after he accepted an offer to become superintendent of Northside ISD in the San Antonio area.

KISD appointed current Deputy Superintendent of Operations, Megan Bradley, as interim superintendent.

