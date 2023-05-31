Mexia man who fired weapon in residential area surrenders after standoff with police

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Clayton Bradley Tramel, 38, of Mexia, is charged with disorderly conduct/discharge firearm, a third degree felony, after he allegedly barricaded himself inside his residence when police were called by neighbors who were concerned about Tramel firing a weapon outside his home.

Mexia police officers were dispatched to the 900 block of E. Titus at about 1:30 p.m. on May 31 after receiving several 911 calls.

“Initial attempts to make contact with the suspect were unsuccessful,” officials said.

After Tramel barricaded himself, and refused to exit his home, several neighbors were evacuated from their homes as a safety precaution as police blocked off the street, and set up a perimeter around the suspect’s residence.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called to the scene to assist, but the suspect, later identified as Tramel, exited his residence and surrendered to officers without incident.

Tramel was transported to the Limestone County Jail in Groesbeck, Texas.

