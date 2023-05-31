One person dead in Franklin power plant explosion

FRANKLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Robertson County First Responders responded to an explosion Wednesday morning at the Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin.

According to the Robertson County Emergency Management, initial reports were of an explosion with multiple injuries.

Upon arrival, crews found that there was an explosion from a boiler and there was one person seriously injured who succumbed to their injuries.

There were no other injuries and the incident is under control.

“Please Keep all Luminant employees and the family of the victim in your prayers,” said emergency management on Facebook.

There is no threat to the public.

