Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Operation Gratitude
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

One person dead in Franklin power plant explosion

An explosion at the Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin was reported Wednesday morning
An explosion at the Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin was reported Wednesday morning(KBTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Robertson County First Responders responded to an explosion Wednesday morning at the Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin.

According to the Robertson County Emergency Management, initial reports were of an explosion with multiple injuries.

Upon arrival, crews found that there was an explosion from a boiler and there was one person seriously injured who succumbed to their injuries.

There were no other injuries and the incident is under control.

“Please Keep all Luminant employees and the family of the victim in your prayers,” said emergency management on Facebook.

There is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a district audit, a majority of the Class of 2023 either didn’t complete or failed...
Marlin High School reschedules graduation ceremony after only 5 of 33 seniors found eligible to graduate
Police lights generic
Nurse charged with DWI after leaving shift at hospital
Cameron (left) and Craig Chamberlain (right)
Cameron Chamberlain, wife of missing Fort Cavazos soldier, found dead, post officials say
Christopher Grider, seen here getting tear-gassed, is a Central Texas vineyard owner who claims...
Central Texas vineyard owner sentenced to prison in Jan. 6 insurrection
Spc. Craig Chamberlain
Missing Fort Cavazos soldier found alive by civilian search group

Latest News

Dairy Queen searching for ‘The Biggest Fan in Texas’
File Graphic
Rockdale standoff ends with suspect in custody
Police: Navasota man dead after being struck by train late Tuesday night
Number of students eligible for graduation rises at Marlin High School
Number of students eligible for graduation rises at Marlin High School