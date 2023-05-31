Advertise
Police: Navasota man dead after being struck by train late Tuesday night

Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
By Karla Castillo
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota Police say a 60-year-old man is dead after being struck by a train late Tuesday night.

According to a press release, officers were called to the railroad tracks along Railroad Street between Washington Avenue and Blackshear Street around 11:45 p.m. for a possible pedestrian being struck by a train.

NPD officers and firefighters with the Navasota Fire Department searched the area and found Lee Johnson dead along the tracks near the intersection of Railroad and Stoneham Street.

The Blackshear Street crossing was blocked for several hours during the investigation. The train was removed from the scene around 3 a.m. and all the crossings reopened.

