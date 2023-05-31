Reports: Flagler to stay in NBA Draft, Bridges may return to Baylor
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor guard Adam Flager will be staying in the NBA draft and won’t use his final year of college eligibility.
Reports surfaced on social media, and Baylor accounts interacted with the posts confirming the news.
The Baylor men’s basketball account tweeted a thank you to the standout Bear.
As for Jalen Bridges, there’s a chance he will be back at Baylor next season. Bridges told ESPN he will withdraw from the 2023 NBA Draft and is either returning to Baylor or heading to Australia.
The NBA Draft is set for June 22.
