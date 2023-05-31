Reports: Flagler to stay in NBA Draft, Bridges may return to Baylor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor guard Adam Flager will be staying in the NBA draft and won’t use his final year of college eligibility.

Reports surfaced on social media, and Baylor accounts interacted with the posts confirming the news.

Congrats @adamflagler and thank you for all you have done for @BaylorMBB ! Baylor’ All-Time NCAA pts leader! # JOY https://t.co/3bbtGKuHFb — Scott Drew (@BUDREW) May 31, 2023

The Baylor men’s basketball account tweeted a thank you to the standout Bear.

As for Jalen Bridges, there’s a chance he will be back at Baylor next season. Bridges told ESPN he will withdraw from the 2023 NBA Draft and is either returning to Baylor or heading to Australia.

NEWS: Jalen Bridges will withdraw from the 2023 NBA Draft, he told ESPN. Bridges is weighing returning to Baylor along with offers from several Australian NBL teams as part of the "Next Stars" program. pic.twitter.com/FdLNVbkl5t — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 31, 2023

The NBA Draft is set for June 22.

