Rockdale standoff ends with suspect in custody

ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect is in custody following an overnight standoff with Rockdale Police.

Police responded around 10 p.m. May 30 to the 600 block of Murray Street in reference to gunshot victims.

According to police, the victims were taken to the hospital.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come out.

Authorities have not released other information at this time.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.