Texas Gov. Greg Abbott names interim attorney general pending outcome of Paxton’s trial

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday appointed John Scott as the interim Attorney General of Texas pending the outcome of embattled Ken Paxton, who on Saturday was impeached by the Texas House of Representatives.

Scott, of Fort Worth, is an attorney with over 34 years of experience, and most recently served as Texas Secretary of State for Governor Abbott.

“John Scott has the background and experience needed to step in as a short-term interim Attorney General during the time the Attorney General has been suspended from duty,” said Governor Abbott.

“His decades of experience and expertise in litigation will help guide him while serving as the state’s top law enforcement officer,” Abbott said.

In a history-making vote, the Texas House voted 121-23 in favor of adopting 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton, temporarily removing him from office over allegations of misconduct that included bribery and abuse of office.

The Texas Senate will conduct a trial with senators acting as jurors, and designated House members presenting their case as impeachment managers.

Permanently removing Paxton from office and barring him from holding future elected office in Texas would require the support of two-thirds of senators.

