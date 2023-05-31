Trial underway for ex-Clifton police officer in alleged sexual abuse of boy at wedding reception

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 21-year-old China Spring man testified Tuesday that David Christopher Boen plied him with alcohol at a wedding seven years ago, lured him to a dark, wooded area and sexually abused him.

Boen, 34, who was a Clifton police officer at the time, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by contact. Boen also has worked as a McLennan County jailer, a McLennan County Precinct 1 deputy constable, and as a Meridian police officer.

The accuser told jurors Tuesday that he didn’t know Boen that well, but said he was a groomsman at the wedding he and his family attended at the Karem Shrine building near China Spring. He said he was 15 at the time, and hadn’t been exposed to more than just a sip or two of alcohol, before Boen started giving him sips of his screwdriver at the wedding reception.

They were outside talking with some other guys when Boen said he was too drunk to finish his drink, and asked him if he wanted to finish his screwdriver, made from orange juice and vodka, the man said.

The accuser said he took the drink, and was beginning to feel the effects, when Boen said he needed to talk to him alone. The man said they walked into the darkness near a wooded area, adding that it didn’t seem that strange to him because Boen told him he was trying to hide from his wife because she was mad at him.

Boen had refilled his glass with another screwdriver before they left, gave it to the then-teenager, and encouraged him to drink it, the man testified.

After he finished the drink and was feeling pretty drunk, Boen allegedly asked him if he had ever had oral sex. He said no, telling Boen he was “only 15.” Boen allegedly asked him if he wanted Boen to perform oral sex on him. The man told the jury he said, “no” a second time, and told Boen he was not gay.

“I felt uncomfortable, but I didn’t think that much of it because I was starting to really feel drunk,” he said. “I didn’t focus on that specific sentence.”

He said Boen told him “a mouth is a mouth,” and told him that he was probably getting aroused just talking about it. They argued the point for a bit when the man said he pulled out his penis to prove he was not.

Boen, the man claimed in court, told him that it was too dark for him to see, and continued “egging me on” to prove he was not aroused. The man said he exposed his penis for a second time, testifying that Boen then reached out and grabbed it before he could pull away.

“This was my brother-in-law’s friend,” he said. “It was not what I expected to happen at what was supposed to be a fun night.”

He said his friend found him lying on the ground under the trees and helped him back to the wedding reception. He said he threw up on the side of his father’s pickup on the way home, but covered for his drunken state by telling his parents he had some bad sausage at the wedding.

The man said he saw Boen two months later at a family birthday party. He said Boen came over briefly and “apologized for the other night,” but that was the extent of their interaction.

Prosecutor Tara Avants asked the man what Boen was apologizing for, and he said, “I assume for sexually assaulting me.”

The man said he didn’t tell anyone of the alleged abuse until he saw Boen in the drive-through line at the restaurant he was working at. He said Boen motioned him over to his car, but he went back inside, ran into the bathroom and started crying.

“That was the first time I ever really bawled,” he said. “I couldn’t stop crying. I was ashamed of myself, and disgusted, and angry… just a whole lot of emotions.”

He said he wrote down what happened to him and gave the letter to his mother because he didn’t think he could get through a conversation about it at that time. His parents reported it and Boen was arrested in December 2018.

Boen’s attorneys, Vic Feazell and Aubrey Robertson, will cross-examine the man when the trial continues Wednesday morning.

